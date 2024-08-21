Paven Bittner was imposed in the fifth fraction of the Tour of Spain between Fuente del Maestre and Seville, 177 kilometers, Primoz Roglic remained in the lead and Einer Rubio He remains the best Colombian overall.

According to the criteria of

The day was ‘quiet’, without any rush, and Roglic saved himself from a day of winds, escapes, falls and minor difficulties.

Rankings

Stage

1. Paven Bittner 4h 25m 28s

2. Wout van Aert mt

3. Kaden Groves mt

4. Bryan Coquard mt

5. Stefan Kung mt

36. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

57. Primoz Roglic mt

61. Harold Tejada mt

65. Daniel Martinez mt

86. Enric Mas mt

88. Einer Rubio mt

105. Santiago Umba mt

107. Nairo Quintana mt

117. Brandon Rivera mt

116. Rigoberto Uran at 2 min 18 s

General

1. Primoz Roglic 18h 58m 36s

2. Joao Almeida at 8 s

3. Enric Mas at 32 s

4. Antonio Tiberi at 38 s

5. Lennert van Eetvelt at 41 s

6. Felix Gall at 47 s

7. Brandon McNulty at 50s

8. Mattias Skjelmose at 58 s

9. Mikel Landa mt

10. Alekandr Vlasov at 1 min 00 s

24. Einer Rubio at 1 min 57 s

27. Harold Tejada at 2 min 06 s

37. Nairo Quintana at 3 min 30 s

46. ​​Daniel Martinez at 4 min 36 s