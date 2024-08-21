Amazon has revealed the release date for SECRET LEVELa new anthology series inspired by the world of video games coming soon to Prime VideoThe series will land on the streaming platform starting from next December 10th with all 15 episodes that compose it.

Prime Video Announces Release Date for New Adult Animated Anthology Series Secret Level The exciting new anthology series inspired by some of the most beloved video games will debut on Prime Video on December 10 CULVER CITY, Calif. – August 21, 2024 – Yesterday, during the Gamescom Opening Night Live global livestream, Prime Video announced its new captivating adult animated anthology series Secret Levelfeaturing original short stories set in the worlds of some of the most beloved video games. From Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, creators of Love, Death + Robots15 amazing episodes and innovative animations arrive. Secret Level will be available exclusively on Prime Video starting December 10 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. “Secret Level weaves a tapestry of iconic video games across multiple mediums to tell a series of unique and captivating stories,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Created and led by Tim Miller (Blur Studio) and Supervising Director Dave Wilson, each episode will take our Prime Video viewers around the world on an entirely new journey, featuring breathtaking animation and imaginative storytelling.” Every episode of Secret Level is your gateway to a new adventure, unlocking thrilling worlds inspired by beloved classics and highly anticipated new titles. Get ready for an unforgettable journey as Amazon MGM Studios and top video game publishers unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more video game IP in one series than ever before. Here’s the incredible list of video games that inspired the 15 epic stories featured in Secret Level. ● Armored Core ● I agree ● Crossfire ● Dungeons & Dragons ● Exodus ● Honor of Kings ● Mega-Man ● New World: Aeternum ● PAC-MAN ● PlayStation (on some of PlayStation Studios’ most beloved subjects) ● Sifu ● Spelunky ● The Outer Worlds ● Unreal Tournament ● Warhammer 40,000

Secret Level is created by Tim Miller, who also serves as executive producer. Dave Wilson is executive producer and supervising director. Secret Level Secret Level is a new adult animated anthology series featuring original stories set in the universes of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTSeach of the 15 episodes represents a celebration of games and gamers. Prime Video Prime Video is the one-stop entertainment destination, offering customers a wide selection of premium content through one app available on thousands of compatible devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies, series, and documentaries, as well as sports content – ​​along with series and films from Amazon MGM Studios such as Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys And The Idea of ​​Youto licensed content loved by the public, such as The Big Bang Theory And The OC; exclusive entertainment with Italian productions LOL: Whoever laughs is out, LOL Talent Show: Who makes you laugh is in, Celebrity Hunted – Manhunt, Elf Me, Gigolo by chance, No Activity – Nothing to Report, Antonia, Dinner Club, Prism And The Bad Guy in addition to the exclusive live broadcasts in Italy of the best Wednesday night matches of the UEFA Champions League until the 2026/27 season and the programming of channels such as Infinity Selection, Paramount +, MGM +, Discovery + Entertainment, Anime Generation, Juventus TV, Milan TV and many others, through Prime Video Channels with additional subscriptions. Prime Video is just one of the many benefits included in the Prime membership, along with fast and free shipping, exclusive offers and entertainment. All customers, whether or not they have a Prime membership, can rent or purchase titles, including blockbusters such as Challengers And The Fall Guyvia the Prime Video Store. Customers can also access behind-the-scenes footage of their favorite movies and series with the exclusive feature X-ray . For more information visit www.amazon.it/ primevideo Blur Studio In 1995, Tim Miller founded Blur as a studio for animators and artists to collaborate and be in control of their creative destinies. Since then, Blur has evolved into an award-winning production company with work spanning the realms of game cinematics, commercials, feature films, and more. Committed to our clients, our people and the telling of great stories, we continue to grow not only as a high-end animation studio, but also as original content creators, having recently helmed Netflix’s first animated anthology, Love, Death + Robots.

Source:Amazon