The distribution companies hope that Ecological Transition will respond to their request for an increase of 1.80 euros in the price they receive per cylinder

The butane distribution companies have redoubled the pressure against the Government with the threat of calling a indefinite strike if the latter does not agree to modify upwards the price they receive per cylinder delivered. This warning from the employers…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only