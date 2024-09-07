Eddie Dumbar (Jayco) He won stage 20 of the Tour of Spain This Saturday between Villarcayo and Picón Blanco, 172 kilometers, in which the Slovenian runner Primoz Roglic (Red Bull Bora) continue to lead and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was the right hand of Enrique Mas in the fight for the podium.

The uphill finish was hair-raising for a group that fell apart on that very tough climb, which sparked a tough fight for the podium of the competition.

1. Eddie Dumbar 4h 38m 37s

2. Enric Mas at 7 s

3. Primoz Roglic at 10 s

4. Richard Carapaz at 12 s

5. Urko Berrade at 14 s

6. Ben O’Connor mt

15. Einer Rubio at 2 min 34 s

1. Primoz Roglic 81h 22m 19s

2. Ben O’Connor at 2 min 02 s

3. Enric Mas at 2 min 11 s

4. Ríchard Carapaz at 3 min 00 s

5. David Gaudu at 4 min 48 s