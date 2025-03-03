The body of the 50 -year -old rancher disappeared in Lorca (Murcia) has been found to be dragged on Sunday afternoon due to the abundant rains in the area, advances EFE.

The body has been found on Monday in the vicinity of the Rambla de Ramonete, near the mouth in the sea, as reported by the mayor of the town.

The man, a pastor by profession and neighbor of the town of Ermita de Ramonete (Lorca), was dragged by the current while driving with his van next to the Rambla.

As detailed yesterday afternoon by the City Council of Lorca, the overflow of the Rambla would have taken man, which was dragged by the current. The Rambla presented a great flow, in fact it remained cut, passing through Calnegre tips.

Sunday was found the van he was driving when he tried to cross the rambla, although the pastor was not inside the vehicle.

In the search operation, Civil Protection and Emergencies of Lorca, a fire team, agents of the Local Police and the Civil Guard, which were maintained during the night participated.

The City of Lorca yesterday activated the Municipal Emergency Service to provide psychological support to the family of the missing.