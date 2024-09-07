Clarifications from the judge who suspended the social network in the country will be added to the action that questions the legality of the act

The Minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Nunes Marques gave Minister Alexandre de Moraes a 5-day deadline to explain the decision that led to the blocking of X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil. The letter was published on Friday night (September 6, 2024). Read the full (PDF – 144 kB).

According to the document, the reasoning behind the decision should be part of the composition of ADPF (Argument of Non-Compliance with a Fundamental Precept) 1,188, which questions the legality of the suspension of the social network in the country. The lawsuit was filed by the Novo party.

The same deadline was given for statements of PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and the AGU (Attorney General’s Office) on the case. It is unusual for a minister to give a deadline to another colleague at the STF.

In the dispatch to the 2 bodies, sent on Thursday (5.set), Nunes Marques stated that the topic is “sensitive” and which is up to the Supreme Court “act with prudence”. X’s suspension was determined by Moraes on August 30.

Nunes Marques was chosen to report on two cases regarding the suspension of X. In addition to ADPF 1,188, the judge is also considering a petition from the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) asking the STF to review the fine for those who use VPN (Virtual Private Network) to access X in Brazil. The amount set by Moraes is R$50,000 per day.

When Nunes Marques was chosen to report on the cases, there was an expectation on the part of the opposition to Moraes that the suspension of X could be reversed, but the judge’s move is that there should be a joint decision by the judges in the plenary.

