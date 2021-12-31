After the resignation of the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany ceased to be a source of stability and a support of the European People’s Party (EPP). This was stated by the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic.

“The European People’s Party, to which I belong, has literally been destroyed, which I think is bad for Europe. The most western of the EPP leaders currently remaining in power is [премьер Словении] Janez Yansha. Sebastian Kurz was removed, with the departure of Angela Merkel Germany as a support of the EPP supporters, but also a source of stability, is no longer such. From Spain, France, Italy, there are some other political forces everywhere, ”he said in an interview with the newspaper“ Vecherni novosti ”.

According to the Serbian leader, the conservative and rational political force is no longer dominant in Europe.

“And all the false left and liberal blocs – because they are anyone, just not liberal – can say and do what they want, and also wrap it all up in a wrapper of something good and kind, even if these were the worst decisions < ...> and more often than not tough. Always the most aggressive and extremist are those movements that often talk about civil rights, but do not tolerate a different opinion, “- leads TASS words of Vucic.

On December 8, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz replaced Merkel as head of the FRG government following a vote in the Bundestag. 395 deputies voted for the politician.

On the same day, the deputy head of the Institute for the Study of Parliamentarism in Berlin, Benjamin Höhne, told Izvestia that Scholz would continue Merkel’s course of stabilizing the country. According to the expert, the election of the leader of the Social Democrats as the new chancellor suggests that German society has become differentiated. Höhne stressed that the recent success of the CDU in the elections was mainly achieved only thanks to Merkel, since many only because of her personality voted for the Christian Democrats.

Parliamentary elections in Germany took place on 26 September. Angela Merkel did not nominate herself. The SPD won the elections with 25.7% of the vote, followed by the CDU / CSU bloc with 24.1%. In third place is the Green Party with 14.8%. The next were representatives of the Free Democratic Party with 11.5%, followed by the “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) with 10.3%.