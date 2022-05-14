The Vox councilor in the Ceutí City Council, María Antonia Gil Fajardo, has orders not to support the mayor of Ciudadanos, María Ángeles Martí, as mayor, sources from the regional leadership of the Abascal party confirmed to LA VERDAD. In this way, the relief in the mayor’s office that PP and Cs agreed in 2019 is complicated, for which Martí should now take the baton for the last year of the legislature to replace the still councilor, Juan Felipe Cano.

The vote of the representative of Vox is essential to reach an absolute majority in a hypothetical plenary session for the election of a new mayor. Between PP, Cs and Vox they add up to 9 councilors, half plus one from the Corporation. If they do not reach this figure in plenary, the mayor’s office would go to the PSOE, which has 8 councilors and was the most voted party in the 2019 municipal elections.

In any case, the mayor, Juan Felipe Cano, has not yet formalized his resignation nor has he called the plenary session in which his resignation would become effective. So everything remains the same in the Consistory, where both the Councilor for Citizens and the mayor of Vox have government responsibilities. It is one of the few municipalities in Spain in which Cs and Vox, two theoretically incompatible parties, are part of the same team.

The PSOE, which could be the beneficiary of the municipal crisis, assures that it is a problem that the PP has to solve with its government partners



Throughout this mandate, the relationship between PP and Cs in Ceuti has been good. In fact, the PP mayor intended to comply with what was agreed in 2019 and was already preparing to leave the mayor’s office. However, new events arose that led the PP to rethink the situation. According to sources from the regional directorate, they first wanted to clarify the suspicions about some invoices related to the councils in charge of Martí, about which Intervention would have raised objections.

Motion of censure?



For their part, sources from the regional directorate of Citizens insist on what they already commented to THE TRUTH last Wednesday: that the Popular Party has all this month of May to comply with what was agreed in June 2019 for the distribution of the Ceutí mayor’s office . They are sure that Juan Felipe Cano will formalize his resignation and hand over the baton to his councillor. Regarding Vox’s refusal to support their mayor, they say that they have no agreement with the Abascal formation and invite the popular to solve this setback.

In the event that the month of May ends and the PP of Ceuti has not fulfilled the pact, the orange formation will look for other alternatives. There is no other option than an agreement with the Socialists to present a motion of censure against Juan Felipe Cano and govern together until the elections of May 2023, whether it is the mayoralty for María Ángeles Martí or for any other PSOE councilor in the City Council.

For their part, sources from the PSRM disregard the political crisis, stating that it is a problem of the PP, Ciudadanos and Vox that they have to solve among themselves. In any case, the socialists would be willing to go back to govern in a historic town hall for the PSRM.