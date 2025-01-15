Vox de Burriana eliminates a subsidy for equality and pays a day to an entity closely linked to the Le Pen family

The Borriana City Council, governed by the PP and Vox, has eliminated from the 2025 budgets the contribution of 3,500 euros that appeared even in past accounts year to Isonomia Foundationan entity dependent on the Universitat Jaume I of Castelló that aims to “promote equal opportunities between women and men, as well as other social, economic, labor, educational and culturally disadvantaged groups or those susceptible to discrimination.” The controversial ultra councilor Jesús Albiol, who has already censored publications in Valencian or on sexual education in the municipal library, justified this measure because he assures that public institutions “cannot allocate resources to entities that defend ideological agendas aimed at the indoctrination of minors, such as the case.”

This was announced in an opinion article published in the newspaper Mediterranean of Castellón with the title ‘Vox, a new direction for Burriana with the budgets’, in which the Borriana Councilor for Culture also explained that they have promoted “new initiatives of great cultural and social value such as the subsidy to the Higher Institute of Sociology, Economics and Politics (Issep) to organize the Jornadas de la Hispanidad 2025”, and added: “I feel committed to this event, which will serve to value our Hispanic heritage, our common history and the values ​​that define us as a nation.”

The Isonomía Foundation had been teaching inclusive and non-sexist communication courses to members of different local associations and groups in Borriana since 2021, under the agreement signed with the Castellón town council. It was a free training that offers tools and strategies to “encourage inclusive communication free of sexist stereotypes.”

With the decision of the government team led by the popular Jorge Monferrer, and of which Albiol is a part, the agreement with the entity that is part of the organizational chart of the Universitat Jaume I is not renewed. On the contrary, it is included in the budget of 2025, approved last December 26the subsidy to Issep, a French far-right institution promoted by Marion Marechal-Le Pen, granddaughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen and niece of Marine Le Pen, and with ties to Vox in Spain that aims to train the future elite of the extreme right.

Issep was born in Lyon in 2018 and landed in Madrid in 2020. Both on the list of professors and in the management of the institution there are names close to Vox; also among his students. Its founder, Marion Marechal, was a member of Marine Le Pen’s National Front (now National Rally), a party she left to join the party of also far-right Eric Zemmour.

Albiol’s continuous controversies

The regional deputy has not stopped sparking controversies since he entered the municipal government of Borriana. From the beginning of his career as Councilor for Culture, with that “The inquisition has arrived!” with which he announced the censorship of publications in Valencian, Jesús Albiol has vetoed sexual education books and films such as ‘Barbie’ or ‘20,000 species of bees’; has removed a plaque in memory of the victims of Franco’s regime; or has called the humanitarian ship ‘Aita Mari’ a “slave ship”; in addition to inviting Borriana to a comic artist who makes an “apology for fascism.”

The ultra councilor was denounced by the security company for which he worked for destroying material, as well as being accused of participating in campaign events and in municipal plenary sessions and commissions while he was on leave.