Even though the main story of The Walking Deadthe franchise continues with the spinoff called The Ones Who Livewhich is being highly anticipated by fans because there will be totally different characters under the eyes of Rick Grimes , but spending their lives within the same universe. And something that stands out in all this is that the production of the show would have cost more than imagination can give, since technologies become more expensive as time goes by.

With what was mentioned above, you might think that the equipment is state-of-the-art and it is something quite expensive, but really no, the reason why they have spent so much on filming the six episodes that will be in total, is precisely because of the location. that the recordings were carried out. This was right on New Jersey, site where the state has charged them a lot of money for each episode that has been filmed, thus surpassing many seasons of the stellar franchise.

An expense of 82 million dollars is reported, with averages of 13.7 million for each of those filmed, and thus managed to surpass the 72 million that were made with dead cityanother spinoff of The Walking Dead Although it was loved, it is not that it has reached the best audience in the saga. On the other hand, it is possible that not everything is due to the filming permit on location, since increasingly sought-after actors must be paid, as well as the advertising of the show, which would be the most expensive investment.

This is the synopsis: