The works of burial of the A-5 carried out by the Madrid City Council have caused significant traffic problems since this Wednesday, when the definitive reduction to two lanes in each direction (instead of four). Thus, the capacity of the road is reduced by half from kilometer point 3+300 to 6+250, which affects the mobilization of vehicles. In fact, first thing this morning they have already registered delays of at least six kilometers at the entrance to the capital. The vice mayor of Madrid, Inma Sanz, has asked Madrid residents to inform themselves about the mobility plan and use public transport, “especially in these first days.” You can track the status of real time traffic here:

The City Council, the Madrid Regional Transport Consortium (CRTM), the Community, the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility and the rest of the municipalities affected by the works have coordinated a mobility plan to guarantee the greatest fluidity possible in citizen movements.

