VOX has requested that they take the appropriate steps to expedite the change of use of the parcel proposal or look for another that has the support of the neighborhood and, of course, the creation of the ZBS and implementation of its functional plan,” said Santiago Morón.

In this way, we want to respond to the “request presented in a timely manner by the neighborhood associations of Arcosur and Rosales del Canal and which for VOX is fully justified,” Morón stressed.

Currently, in the South district of the city of Zaragoza, the “crowded“Valdespartera health center is providing health care to Valdespartera, Montecanal, Fuente de la Junquera, Arco Sur and Rosales del Canal. In total, they are more than 37,000 TIS. The neighborhoods of Rosales del Canal and Arcosur alone account for 14,000 TIS, although the population in these enclaves of Zaragoza is growing rapidly.

These are data in light of which the parliamentary formation considers that the Health Planning Committee must plan for the future, apart from having already authorized the creation of the ZBS.

“The incomprehensible decision to postpone the creation of the ZBS, while waiting to complete the procedures to change the use of the plot proposed by the neighbors, seems to us an insult to intelligence. And especially to the residents of all the neighborhoods of the Southern district. That in one way or another they are going to be harmed by all these administrative delays,” Morón stated.