This Monday the Government granted posthumous title of the Grand Cross of Isabel la Católica to Marisa Paredes, has announced the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who has also announced the awarding of 38 Fine Arts medals to Carmen Machi, Roberto Iniesta, Elvira Lindo, Camela and Los Planetas, among others.

Sánchez, who appeared to take stock of the year after the meeting of the last Council of Ministers of the year in the Moncloa palace, described Paredes, who died at the age of 78 on Tuesday of last week, as an “exceptional” and “extraordinary” actress.

The head of the Executive, in the chapter dedicated to Culture, has also highlighted the aid to the cultural sector affected by DANA in the province of Valencia, and has had words of praise for the artists “who make our country great and, therefore, also our lives.”

Among the personalities and cultural entities awarded with the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts 2024 At the proposal of the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, there are Los Planetas, José Mercé and Camela; the actors Maribel Verdú, Carmen Machi and Eduard Fernández; visual artists such as Sandra Gamarra and Cristina de Middel; writers such as Elvira Lindo and Bernardo Atxaga; or the fashion designer Juana Martín.

From the field of musicspecifically the flamenco singer José Mercé has been awarded; the singer and composer Robe Iniesta, who had to cancel the last two concerts of his tour this year due to health problems; the musical groups Camela and Los Planetas; singer and songwriter Kase.O; the opera singer Carlos Chausson Gracia; and the musical representative José Emilio Navarro Viña ‘Berry’, well known for his representation of Joaquín Sabina.

In cinema and theaterthe actresses Maribel Verdú, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Carmen Machi have been honored; the actor Eduard Fernández; the actor and theater director Josep María Pou; the film director and producer Chelo Loureiro Vilarelle; the director, screenwriter and film producer Pere Portabella; visual effects supervisor Laura Pedro Albiol; the playwright, stage director, dancer, actress and visual poet Ana Vallés; and the director, playwright and cultural manager, Luis Guillermo Heras Toledo, posthumously.

They have also recognized in the field of performing arts to the dancer and choreographer Mónica Rodríguez Runde; and the Rogelio Rivel Circus Arts Center.

The Gold Medals for Merit in Fine Arts highlight in this edition various literary personalities: to the poet and writer Bernardo Atxaga; the writer and journalist Elvira Lindo; the poets and writers Antònia Vicens, Eva Baltasar and Angelina Muñiz-Huberman; the Manga show in Barcelona; and the children’s magazine ‘Camacuc’.

The fine arts and cultural heritage have seen the interdisciplinary artist Sandra Gamarra recognized; the photographer and plastic artist Cristina de Middel; the architect, expert in cultural heritage, Ángel Luis de Sousa Seibane; the artistic collective Cabello/Carceller; Segundo Castro Olmo, member of the Estampa Popular Collective.

In addition, the comedian and presenter Eva Hache has received the distinction; the fashion designer Juana Martín; the cultural manager Encarna Lago González; cultural rights experts Alfons Martinell Sempere and Jesús Prieto de Pedro; the Call It H Collective; and the Voices for Consciousness and Development Foundation.