The fateful republican defeat in which Amalia Lobato, the first woman to die in combat, fought

It was the only landing that occurred during the Civil War and the operation in which the first large-scale defeat on the part of the Republican side took place. It became the last amphibious operation in the history of Spain, in which all the Army’s weapons and anti-fascist militias participated. It was also the first to have a battalion made up entirely of women. These are some of the most significant data from the Battle of Mallorca, remembered as the landing of Captain Bayo, the great offensive that, between August and September 1936, the Republic carried out with the aim of recovering the island from the hands of the rebels. , who had assumed full control of the largest of the Balearic Islands and Ibiza just a few days after the military uprising against the constitutional government of the Second Republic.

Sunbathing on the victims of Franco’s regime

Between August 16 and September 4, 1936, the military expedition landed on the coast of Sa Coma, east of Mallorca, between Son Servera and Porto Cristo. In the same place where the Gran Playa Hotel stands today, beach bars abound and tourists sunbathe, more than 4,200 militiamen from Barcelona stormed the island and, for 20 days, the two sides clashed on land , sea and air – with the intervention of the navy, aviation, artillery and infantry of all types – in an intense struggle of attrition by both parties. “Rebellious Mallorca was a very attainable military objective for the Republic. It was totally isolated in the Mediterranean and had no navy or aviation. Its conquest was ‘a strategic necessity’ to maintain trade routes, block those of the enemy and eliminate any threat to the Republican coastline,” historians Manuel Aguilera and Gonzalo Berger emphasize in a new study that sheds light on the figures of the battle.









The recent research, published in the journal Historical Study from the University of Salamanca, reveals that, at the end of the battle of Mallorca, the Republican side had suffered more deaths than those recorded in November during the Defense of Madrid. Based on all available archival sources, the study highlights that, on a comparative level, the casualties suffered by the Republicans in Mallorca (20%) were double those recorded during the Defense of Madrid in November 1936 (10%). : Specifically, in Madrid there were 266 dead and 6,000 injured. However, in Mallorca 372 deaths and 600 injuries were recorded. Practically, one death for every two injured.

The precarious health logistics of the Republicans

On the island, republicans and coup plotters were affected by a similar number of casualties (including dead, wounded, sick and missing): 972 and 1,025, respectively. In relative terms, one in five Republicans (20%) and one in four rebels (25%) were killed, so that among the latter there were 116 deaths compared to the 372 Republican deaths. However, despite registering a greater number of casualties, the survival rate was higher among those who rebelled.

And there is a reason for this: in addition to the executions of prisoners suffered at the hands of the coup plotters, health logistics, that is, transportation and medical care, did not work in favor of the Republicans. “It was infinitely worse in Mallorca than in Madrid,” says Aguilera. In statements to elDiario.es, the researcher explains that, when a republican was wounded in the mountains of Son Carrió and Son Servera, where they were deployed, they had to transport him along rocky roads and “sometimes there was not even a path to the beach.” ”. Furthermore, the first care they received was very precarious: they had to be loaded onto the Marqués de Comillas, a hospital ship located off the coast of Sa Coma, and then transferred to a hospital in Menorca or Barcelona. On numerous occasions, the ship had to move away from the coast because it was constantly bombed, in which case boats left the island packed with wounded people who had to row in exhausting conditions.









“It all depended on whether you were lucky,” Aguilera points out. On the other hand, the rebels had more than 300 vehicles at their disposal on the island, in addition to hospitals distributed throughout Palma, Manacor and Artà. Meanwhile, in Madrid, if a Republican was injured in the Casa de Campo, there was an ambulance a hundred meters away that could take him to the Ritz, one of the hotels used as a blood hospital by the militiamen, and where, the November 20, 1936, the anarchist would die Buenaventura Durruti after being wounded by a gunshot in one of the first confrontations of the Defense of Madrid, the one known as the Battle of the University City. “There were many more chances of surviving,” says the historian, author, among others, of the book Mussolini’s Gold. How the Republic planned to sell part of Spain to fascism.

Amalia Lobato: the first woman to die in combat

According to the investigations of Aguilera and Berger, the set of republican forces that operated in Mallorca had a total of 5,279 troops, of which 4,236 came from militia forces organized in Catalonia and 1,043 soldiers from the Army and the Navy of Republican War, as well as the forces of Public Order. Of all of them, historians have been able to accurately determine, by name and surname, the death or disappearance in combat of 372 members of the expedition. Six of them were militia members of the Women’s Battalion of Catalonia who arrived on August 17, integrated into the column of Commander Antonio Calero.

A fact that is not trivial considering that Mallorca was the first battle in the history of Spain in which a battalion formed entirely by women participated. Belonging to the Unified Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSUC), they had received an entirely female education and had joined columns such as Rosa Luxemburg. Russia alone had had female units during the First World War with nearly a million members. And it was on the island, furthermore, where the first woman died fighting on the front: Amalia Lobato Rosique.

Born in Cartagena and a UGT activist, Lobato enlisted at the age of 22 and was sent to the Carles Marx barracks to receive military training. On August 16, 1936, she embarked on the ship Ciutat de Tarragona, part of the 16th century group 2, under the command of Calero. On the 17th they arrived in Maó and on the 18th, in Mallorca, where they were deployed in the Son Carrió sector. The same day she entered combat, August 20, she received a gunshot wound to the belly and was transferred to the Ciutadella blood hospital, where she died three days later, becoming the first woman to fall in defense of the Second Republic. His remains are in the ossuary in the Ciutadella cemetery. His figure has recently been recovered by Berger, architect of the creation of the Virtual Museum of Women Combatants, in which, with the support of the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory, it reports results that do not stop growing: the list of documented women amounts to 6,280 in total.





Along with Amalia, five nurses from the Republican side were murdered by the fascists in the Battle of Mallorca. They are known as ‘the militiawomen of Bayo’: Teresa Bellera, María García, the sisters Daria and Mercè Buixadé and a fifth whose name is unknown, although she was the author of the Diary of a militiawoman, in which he narrated those days of chaos and struggle. It was published in the weekly Above, but the original manuscript has never been found. The story served as the basis for the documentary Militias directed by Tània Balló and Jaume Miró from Manaco.

The five were arrested along with many other militiamen and taken to Manacor. There, as Aguilera explains – based on research by Antoni Tugores – they were “exhibited like a trophy” in front of the Graduate School of Palma, where the only photograph that survives of them was taken. According to Tugores, all of them were raped, severely interrogated and even tried to be passed off as prostitutes before ending up shot. In March 2023, during the third phase of excavations of the Democratic Graves and Memory Plan of the previous left-wing Balearic Government, the remains of three women who could belong to these militia members were located in the Manacorí cemetery of Son Coletes.





The failure of the Battle of Mallorca

As Aguilera and Berger point out in their recent study, the Battle of Mallorca was a combat with a high number of casualties, but with few fatal casualties due to the low lethal capacity of the combatants, the low quality of the weapons, the duration of the confrontation, disorganization and orography. The irruption of the Italian aviation, on August 28, 1936, was decisive for the failure of the landing. The Italian fascists eliminated all the old Republican flying boats and the battle was ended with an orderly retreat by the Republicans during the night of September 3-4. From that moment on, the installation of the Italian contingent turned the island into a large aircraft carrier dedicated to relentlessly bombing the Republican coastline of the Mediterranean, with more than 5,000 fatalities, and blocking the maritime supply routes of the USSR.

How the slaves of Franco’s regime served to build the Mallorca of ‘sun and beach’







The two historians point out that the consequences of the defeat were “disastrous” for the Republican side. The most important, the fierce repression that the coup plotters carried out on the island, with some 1,200 fatalities, according to data managed by historian Bartomeu Garí, who in one of his investigations asserts that the cruel repression had already been planned months before. that the coup would triumph in Mallorca and would be perfectly executed by Falangists, soldiers, civil authorities, right-wing clientelistic networks, chaplains and even by relatives of the victims themselves. On the island, concentration camps and the use of Francoist prisoners to erect and accommodate infrastructures for the interests of the fascists also soon came onto the scene.