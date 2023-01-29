On Sunday, the second round of legislative elections kicked off in Tunisia, with 262 candidates, including 34 women, competing for the remaining seats in the next parliament.
The political circles in Tunisia are looking forward to the turnout.
The head of the Supreme Elections Commission, Farouk Bouaskar, said that the announcement of the preliminary results will take place on the first of next February, provided that the final results will be announced next March.
