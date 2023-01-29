Novak Djokovic, undefeated for 27 consecutive games in Melbourne, is today the big favorite in the Australian Open final. The 35-year-old Servier will go for his tenth title in his tenth final in Melbourne. That would mean his 22nd Grand Slam title. Or will the 24-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas cause a stunt in his second GS final? Follow the most important updates in this live blog and all game modes in our widget (see above).

#LIVE #Australian #Open #tenth #Novak #Djokovic #Stefanos #Tsitsipas