Ski racer Lindsey Vonn does not see her start at the World Cup races in Cortina d’Ampezzo in danger despite her fall in training. “I definitely feel good,” said the returnee after the second downhill training session on Friday. Although she has “a little pain, but things are looking good for the weekend.” The 40-year-old, who is celebrating a sensational comeback this winter, fell shortly before the finish in the first training session in the Italian Olympic venue on Thursday. The accident had “no impact on my expectations,” she said after the second test drive, which she finished in 40th place, 3.39 seconds behind Sofia Goggia (Italy).

Vonn said she was still looking for the perfect material match. The descent on Saturday (11 a.m./ARD and Eurosport) would be “only my fourth race,” “I don’t expect anything – just that I ride well and enjoy it can. There are still a lot of things I’m working on, I’m not 100 percent yet.” However, the place in the Italian Dolomites is “very special” for her, said Vonn, “I have some of the best memories of my career with it “. No wonder: Vonn won twelve races in Cortina between 2008 and 2018, six times each in the downhill and the Super-G, which is on the program on Sunday (11 a.m.).