Governor Maru Campos presented to President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum a project to expand the tourist and economic corridor from Juárez to Janos to connect with Sonora towards San Carlos and Guaymas, reported the Secretariat of Communications and Public Works (SCOP) of the State Government.

This project, with a projected investment of approximately five billion pesos, seeks to strengthen the transport infrastructure and boost economic development in the state.

The project focuses on expanding the corridor between Ciudad Juárez and Janos, as well as creating a new additional route that will connect Guerrero with Tomochi and state limits, extending to the Pacific.

Road expansion

The existing infrastructure in this area includes roads that are currently seven metres wide. The expansion proposal involves increasing the width of these roads to a total of 12 metres, which will include the addition of two lanes in each direction and 2.5-metre shoulders on each side of the road, SCOP reported.

The stretch between Ciudad Juárez and Janos, with a total distance of 278 kilometers, has already seen significant progress with the construction of 20 kilometers of the highway with the new 12-meter width.

“The current phase of the project focuses on the expansion of the remaining 258 kilometers. The investment required to complete this work is estimated to be approximately five billion pesos,” the state agency said.

The new infrastructure will facilitate better connectivity between the states of Chihuahua and Sinaloa, which is expected to benefit trade and tourism between both regions.

According to news reports, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum expressed interest in improving connectivity between Chihuahua capital, Ciudad Juárez and Cuauhtémoc with Los Mochis, in Sinaloa.

This connection will strengthen the commercial, cultural and tourist links between both states. It is common for Chihuahua residents to visit Mazatlán, in Sinaloa, to eat seafood, which highlights the importance of better transportation infrastructure.

Sheinbaum’s project

The project is part of Claudia Sheinbaum’s government plan, which includes a series of initiatives detailed in her document “100 Steps for Transformation” on the president-elect’s official website.

In step 73 of these 100 steps, the construction of the Mochis-Choix-Cuauhtémoc-Chihuahua highway is mentioned.

This proposal also stands out in the area of ​​Development with Well-being and Regional Perspective, where this and 12 other roads will be prioritized to improve road infrastructure.

Currently, to travel from Chihuahua capital to Los Mochis drivers have two main options.

The first route heads west, passing through Cuauhtémoc, Basaseachi and crossing into Sonora through Temósachic, then reaching Ciudad Obregón.

From there, the trip continues south, passing through Navojoa and entering Sinaloa after the municipality of Huatabampo until reaching Ahome, where Los Mochis is located. This route takes approximately more than 14 hours.

The second option is to go south of the state, taking the short route to Parral, entering the mountains after passing the municipality of San Francisco del Oro and exiting to Durango.

From there, it rejoins the roads of Chihuahua through Mariano Balleza, traveling through much of Guadalupe y Calvo, then returning to Durango in the municipality of Tamazula and entering Sinaloa through Badiraguato.

The route continues southwest, passing through Guamúchil, Guasave and finally arriving at Los Mochis. This option takes about 13 hours.

In planning phase

The project is currently in the planning phase. Details regarding the investment and coordination with the Ministry of Communications and Transport are being defined.

Although a definitive start date for construction has not yet been set, the administrative formalities are expected to be completed in the coming days to allow for detailed planning of the expansion.

The development of this project will facilitate access to the sea, which is expected to have a positive impact on regional economic development, especially in the mountains, SCOP said.

“This project seeks not only to address current transportation needs, but also to position the region as a key node in the national infrastructure network, promoting economic development and strengthening commercial and tourist connections between northern Mexico and the Pacific,” the state agency concluded.

The project:

The aim is to expand the tourist and economic corridor from Juárez to Janos to connect with Sonora towards Guaymas and the second from Chihuahua to Los Mochis.

The proposal involves increasing the width of these roads to a total of 12 metres, which will include the addition of 2 lanes in each direction and 2.5 metre shoulders.