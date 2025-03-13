There are writers who seem to be touched by a barite. Anything they type, transform it into gold. The British Richard Osman is one of them. After the brilliant success of ‘The Crime Club of Thursdays’, now he returns to the bookstores with a … New series and new characters in ‘Let’s solve murders’ (planet). In the first week, he had already billed 100,000 copies in England and sold the rights to Netflix. Next to nothing. «If you see the media and hear our politicians, it seems that we are on the edge of cataclys, that we all hate us. However, I don’t see this around me, with my neighbors, acquaintances, the people around me. We have more things in common than they want to make us see. Literature serves me for this, to show that tenderness, fellowship and humor still exist in the world, ”he says in statements to ABC

Yes in ‘The Thursday Crime Club’ Osman introduced us to a group of retirees who refused to let time leave them aside, now the protagonists are a young bodyguard in trouble, a stubborn retired policeman who does not want to move from his small town and a famous and crazy writer of ‘Best Sellers’. The chance of destiny will unite them to try to solve a series of murders that will take them throughout the world. «I am like Agatha Christie. She had Poirot, but also Miss Marple. So I have my retirees, but I wanted to create new characters. This does not mean that I will abandon the Crime Club, but from now on I will combine their stories, ”says Osman.

His novels are always based on the strength of the characters, not so much on their plots. The same thing happens here. And for the first time in history we have A daughter -in -law and a father -in -law as improbable research couple. «The key to success is always to join characters that have nothing to do with situations that force them to interact with each other. This causes their differences to be marked more and how they are defeated by what people get fond of, ”he says.

Three characters between serenity and madness

On the one hand, there is Amy, the guardas. On the other, Steve, the retired policeman, but the one who has stolen the heart of the readers, to the surprise of Osman himself, has been the character of the writer, the great Rosie d’Antonio. «It is based on people like Jackie Collinswomen who exploded in the 70s and 80s in a publishing world monopolized by men and sold millions and millions of books. Rosie, like Jackie, was involved in Hollywood, in the world of fashion and famoseo and rubbed shoulders with everyone kneading a great fortune. As she says in the novel, she has money from the 80s, ”he confesses.

In a time marked by heaviness and pessimism, Osman does not care what the academy dictates, or criticism, he writes for people and unites comedy and crime like nobody today. «I write interesting characters because people seem interesting to me. And this shows it. I like peopleI believe in their goodness, and that makes what I write of them leave the heart and the reader creates it, ”confesses the author.

Its referents, apart from Agatha ChristieThey are heterogeneous, from Ian Rankin to Margary Allingham, another of the great ladies of the golden age of the criminal novel. Although its header is PG Woodhouse, the best comic writer in history. «I use humor and crime to talk about things that matter to me and worry me. I like the criminal novel because everything is worth, you only need a corpse on the first page and a murderer in the last one, ”confesses the writer.

In the coming months you have to release the first of the cinematographic adaptations of ‘The Crime Club on Thursday’, a film directed by Chris Columbus and starring Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. Although what came to the heart’s heart is that it is produced by Steven Spielberg. «He arrived by helicopter to shoot and we all stayed with our mouths open. I thank him for his films because as I show you that there is another world away from the hate speeches of politicians, that there is space for kindness and tenderness, ”says Osman.

At the moment, he says he will continue writing criminal novel, but says that with 54 years he still has a 25 -year career and many keys to play. «My favorite novel is ‘A month in the field’, by JL Carr. Sometimes I wonder if I would be able to write a novel as good as this. Others gives me a historical or science fiction novel, but always with my rule of a corpse at the beginning and a murderer at the end, ”Rie Osman.

At present, ten months is enclosed on the top of your house to write, and dedicate two months to record the contest ‘House of Games‘In the BBC2. «Sometimes you get nervous because you write a word and realize that you have 90,000 more and you think the hardest job in the world. But it is what is most passionate about. Literature is something magical and will be the last thing that artificial intelligence can know how to successfully replicate. There are so many variables that certify the success of a book that is impossible to replicate. That is why we are entering a golden age of the novel, because people are getting tired of the cold and monotonous of the chat GPT texts, ”he concludes.