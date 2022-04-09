ACars like the Volvo XC 90 Recharge are able to allay our skepticism about plug-in hybrids. Carrying a combustion engine for the trip and an additional battery for short electric journeys seems absurd. It is. However, if you want to get around the city with zero local emissions, you can only take a bike. Or such a hermaphrodite. Of course, the diesel is recommended in cars of this caliber as a good fit with its beefy torque, but it is on a list of undesirable road users.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

A 2.0 liter four-cylinder with supercharger and 310 hp is combined with an electric unit on the rear axle, which contributes 145 hp. With the power of two hearts you can live quite lively, also thanks to 700 Nm of torque care is required when accelerating if the asphalt is not to make waves. The heavy Volvo is a castle, a most attractive-looking one, we find, little unsettling. Except crosswind. The tugs on the body and requires concentration at the wheel.

The two machines and the eight-speed automatic go harmoniously with each other, the fusion runs much more smoothly than in mild hybrid versions. The seating comfort and ambience are excellent, but the chassis seems a bit tight to sensitive natures. If you want, you can transport seven people.









Volvo sets the top speed at 180 km/h, we still don’t like paternalism. In the latest expansion stage, 93 kilometers of electric travel are promised, our test car was still one with 88 kilometers. We managed 45 kilometers at temperatures around freezing point. This leads to uncomfortable realities. The electricity meter shows 17.4 delivered kWh from empty to full. This results in a horrendous consumption of 38 kWh per 100 kilometers. The petrol engine as a soloist takes 10.3 liters. Which average comes out depends on the driving profile and the charging frequency. The test report shows 6.2 liters plus 7.3 kWh.







It’s not cheap, but bearable. However, the good piece with extras costs 93,800 euros. Gosh. We like him anyway. A lot.