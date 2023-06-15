Estadão Contenti

06/15/2023

The volume of services provided fell 1.60% in April compared to March, in the seasonally adjusted series, according to data from the Monthly Survey of Services, reported this Thursday, 15, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the previous month, the result of the indicator was revised from +0.9% to +1.4%.

The April result was more negative than expected in the median of projections compiled by Projeções Broadcast, which pointed to a drop of 0.4%. Estimates ranged from a drop of 2.9% to a high of 1.1%.

Compared to April 2022, there was an increase of 2.70% in April, already discounting the effect of inflation. In this comparison, forecasts were for an increase of 1.6% to 6.5%, with a positive median of 4.3%.

The accumulated rate in the year – which is based on the same period of the previous year – was an increase of 4.80%. In the accumulated in 12 months, there was an increase of 6.80%, compared to an increase of 7.30% until March.

The nominal gross revenue of the services sector fell 0.40% in April compared to March. Compared to April 2022, there was an increase of 8.00% in nominal revenue.
























