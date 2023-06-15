Nfter a man attacked two women at Neuschwanstein Castle, one of the two women died. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the Kempten public prosecutor’s office on Thursday of the German Press Agency. Several media had previously reported.

The crime is said to have happened not far from the Marienbrücke. The historic bridge is a popular meeting place for tourists because there is a good view of the castle from there.

The man is said to have initially fled, but then he was caught. He has been in custody ever since. A police spokeswoman said on Thursday that no information was available on the course of the crime. In the course of Thursday, the investigators wanted to publish a press release.

Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwangau is one of the most famous and most visited sights in Germany.