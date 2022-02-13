Volt suspended Member of Parliament Nilüfer Gündoğan on Sunday after several reports of “transgressive behaviour”. That’s in a statement of the political party.

Volt has engaged “an external integrity agency” to investigate the reports. Pending the outcome of this, Gündoğan has been suspended. “This is to create a safe environment for those involved for the continuation of the investigation and to allow both parties to be heard.”

It is not clear what exactly the MP is accused of. Volt writes that he does not want to respond substantively until the investigation has been completed.