SimulaM, the developer of I am Jesus Christsimulator of Jesus of Nazareth, has published a new gameplay video of the game to show the miracle of the transformation of water into winewhich happened during the wedding at Cana, a well-known episode of the Gospel according to John:

1 Three days later, there was a wedding in Cana of Galilee and there was the mother of Jesus.

2 Jesus and his disciples were also invited to the wedding.

3 Meanwhile, when the wine ran out, the mother of Jesus said to him, “They have no more wine.”

4 And Jesus answered, “Woman, what have I to do with you? My hour has not yet come.”

5 The mother says to the servants: “Do whatever he tells you.”

6 There were six stone jars there for the purification of the Jews, each containing two or three barrels.

7 And Jesus said to them, “Fill the jars with water,” and they filled them to the brim.

8 He said to them again, “Now draw some and bring some to the tablemaster.” And they brought him some.

9 And when he had tasted the water that had become wine, the tablemaster, who did not know where it came from (but the servants who had drawn the water knew it), called the bridegroom

10 and he said to him, “At first all serve good wine, and when they are a little tipsy, the less good; however, you have kept good wine up to now.”

The video itself is quite strange, in the sense that it shows a fluidity that is not exactly exceptional, which however can be due to many reasons. It is interesting that her mother Mary gives Jesus her quest … That is, the same happens in the Gospel as well, as you have read, but imagine her in the role of a quest giver it has a certain effect.

For the rest we remind you that I am Jesus Christ is in development for PC and that you can buy it on Steam when it will be available in 2022. Meanwhile, you can download the playable prologue.