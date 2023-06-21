Volotea, one of the fastest growing independent airlines in Europe, has been recognized for the first time with the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Award for “Europe’s Best Low Cost Airline”. The World Airline Awards are widely recognized in the aviation world and are an important benchmark of excellence.

Prize winners are decided through Skytrax’s annual consumer survey. This edition saw the active participation of clients of more than 100 nationalities, which further highlights its remarkable scale and importance. This award reflects Volotea’s commitment to continuous improvement and meeting the changing needs of its customers.

The award was presented to Volotea at the renowned Paris Air Show, the largest event dedicated to the global aerospace industry, which attracts the world’s leading airlines. Volotea thus adds the title of “Best Low Cost Airline in Europe” to its growing list of achievements, which includes being awarded the “Traveler’s Choice Best Low Cost Airline in Europe” award by Tripadvisor in 2017, as well as two consecutive victories as “Europe’s Leading Low Cost Airline” at the World Travel Awards in 2021 and 2022.

“We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award for the first time. Taking care of our customers is part of our DNA from day one, along with very competitive prices, which have already been enjoyed by more than 50 million travelers. The award is a recognition of the hard work, dedication and customer orientation that the more than 1,700 people who are part of Volotea, as well as our airport partners, have demonstrated every day since our company’s inception some 11 years ago. Congratulations to all of them, and thanks to Skytrax for this recognition,” said Carlos Muñoz, founder and CEO of the airline.