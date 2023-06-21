Live broadcast | The opposition particularly attacked Purraa from the government program – Li Andersson: “The masks have been taken off”

Parliament’s debate on the government program will continue until next week.

Parliament started the conversation on Wednesday Petteri Orpon (kok) from the government’s program. The discussion is expected to continue in several sessions until next week, when the government will be voted on.

As expected, the governing parties defended the policies of the government appointed on Tuesday in their group speeches, when the opposition attacked the program documents.

“Finns voted for change. They wanted the indebtedness to be stopped and the basic things to be fixed,” Prime Minister Orpo said when presenting the program.

“I expect alternative, reasoned solutions from the reviewers. Since last spring’s election debates, I have been following these options. Simply saying ‘no’ is not an option, increasing debt is not an option.”

The coalition the group discussion was held Matias Marttinenwho will take over as Minister of Labor in the middle of the government term.

“The government has chosen a line of work. The goal is that at least 100,000 unemployed people get to work. We make it easier to hire new employees, remove incentive loopholes and lower labor taxation,” he listed.

According to Marttinen, the government focuses more on “big chimneys than small exhaust pipes” in its climate policy.

Otherwise as in other government parties, the group speech of the basic Finns was not given by the leader of the parliamentary group but by the finance minister Riikka Purra.

“We don’t imagine that the debt will not be paid or that the borrowed money is free. We have returned to the era of normal economic understanding”, he summed up the government’s economic policy.

Purra once said that the government guarantees in its program that it will not raise fuel pump prices.

“The more moderate than planned increase in the distribution obligation and the lowering of penalty payments will reduce the upward pressure on prices. Directing the growing excise tax revenues and penalty payments to price compensation ensures that Finns who fill up at the pump will, for once, breathe a sigh of relief.”

Bite also started a discussion about the first day of sick leave.

The government has agreed to amend the Employment Contracts Act so that the first day of sick leave would be a self-responsibility day, for which “the employer is not obliged to pay wages unless otherwise agreed in the terms of employment or employment contract”.

According to Purra, the registration has raised fears of a decrease in income and an increase in coming to work sick.

“If it has been agreed in the collective agreement that the first sick day is paid, it will continue to be paid. The purpose is to reduce unnecessary absences, and yes, there are some. Nobody wants to come to work sick,” he said.

“An employee who stays home because of a child’s illness is entitled to the same benefits as before.”

Mixed group leader Antti Lindtman (sd) that the party leader Lee Andersson (left) seized on the statement before the Purra elections, according to which the coalition’s intentions to cut benefits for low-income earners would not affect basic Finns.

“That could have been said by someone from the left side of the hall. But this is a basic Finnish politician. And not just anyone, but the chairman of the party, the current Minister of Finance Riikka Purra,” said Lindtman, and there were shouts in the hall.

“In addition to this, Purra promised: citizens’ living costs will be reduced. Now the cost of living is increasing in the homes of thousands of Finns.”

Lindtman described the events as “the wonder of Säätytalo”.

“Timo Soinin The Finnish record for coat turn, held since 2015, pales in comparison to how Purra’s Basic Finns are betraying the Finns.”

Andersson, on the other hand, said that he knew how to expect the “strong handprint of the coalition”, but not such “brutal and brutal” cuts.

“Now the masks have been taken off. This program shows how the most important thing for basic Finns is to weaken the status of foreigners. It is more important to you than how things are going with Finnish low-income earners, Finnish workers or Finnish social and health care,” Andersson said.

The center chairman Annika Saarikko made a difference between the center and left-wing parties in his speech.

“In the opposition, the left has hesitated before investigating. The government was barked at even before Säätytalo had time to negotiate. The center, on the other hand, investigates before it dies,” he said.

Saarikko praised the government’s intentions to promote local bargaining in the labor market and reform, for example, housing allowance.

“We will take a position on the details as the preparation of the government progresses,” he said.

Instead, Saarikko found things to point out, such as social security cuts, tax reductions and “centralization policy”, which, according to him, threatens local services.

According to him, they show that the government is specifically a government led by the coalition.

“One has to ask how the Basic Finns have accepted the coalition’s policy as it is, why was it allowed to drag on in the negotiations? What was that word: pönkäpoulue, auxiliary party, tire party?”

Saarikko also criticized basic Finns for the betrayed election promises.

“Riikka Purra and basic Finns. It’s no use for you to claim what I already hear in my ears: but when the economic situation. But but. It was already known before the election. You shouldn’t promise something you can’t keep. Or but when you have to know how to make compromises. Yes, then we have to negotiate.”

Saarikko, Lindtman and Andersson expressed no confidence in the government in their speeches.