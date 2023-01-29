Volodin said that the supply of weapons to Ukraine indicates the direct participation of the United States in the conflict

The deliveries of heavy weapons to Kyiv testify to the direct participation of the United States in the hostilities in Ukraine. This was announced on Sunday, January 29, by the speaker of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin in his Telegram-channel.

According to the politician, the fact that Washington is directly involved in the conflict is also evidenced by the fact that American instructors and mercenaries are working on the territory of Ukraine.

“Today, Ukraine is a training ground for Washington and NATO to test their weapons and test out new ways of waging war,” Volodin stressed. He also noted that Western countries treat Ukrainians themselves as consumables.

On January 25, it became known that US President Joe Biden decided to transfer 31 Abrams tanks to Kyiv. In addition, the country will send ammunition, spare parts and provide training for Ukrainian crews.