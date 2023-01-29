A hundred days tomorrow, Monday 30 January, as a “marathon runner”, as she herself recounted in a recent interview with the weekly ‘Donna Moderna’ and in which she does not hide the difficulties, but also the enthusiasm, of the first female Prime Minister and mother of a six-year-old girl, at Palazzo Chigi. Georgia Meloni completes an important turning point, from a tenacious ‘underdog’ who went from 2% of the votes to 26% of the votes in 10 years. At the head of a government born of a well-established, but no less troubled coalition. The gestation that led to its birth speaks volumes.

In fact, the formation of the government takes place in a flash, less than a month, but that doesn’t make it any less difficult. The usual tug of war between the majority forces for the distribution of the ‘seats’ is shattered by a audio ‘stolen’ during Silvio Berlusconi’s meeting with the Forza Italia groups: the reading and the story of the blue leader of the international crisis – from the rapprochement with Vladimir Putin to the judgment on the Ukrainian president up to the analysis on the origin of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev – undermine the embryonic phase of the government, until its very birth is at risk. Meloni keeps his cool and launches the aut aut: “Atlantists or the executive will not see the light”, he makes it clear.

So he disappears from the radar, gets back to work flat on the ground, after less than 24 hours he goes up to Colle with the list of ministers put in black and white, the oath takes place the next day. The Meloni government gets to work and in the first useful CDM, at the end of October, launches a anti-rave decree which provides for the confiscation of objects used during the occupation, imprisonment from 3 to 6 years, fines from 1,000 to 10,000 euros. The legislative decree, strongly contested by the opposition and then incisively revised by Parliament, also introduces new features on life imprisonment, as well as the stop to the anti-Covid vaccination obligation for doctors and health professions.

Squeeze on security, hand extended to operators and self-employed, ‘easing’ of the anti-Covid squeeze they are the themes, the dossiers, on which Meloni marks greater distances than his predecessor, Mario Draghi. Domestically, of course. Because, internationally, although the prime minister chooses not by chance Brussels on his first trip abroad – a clear message of reassurance addressed to those who accused the government of anti-Europeanism – the distance from the former number 1 of the ECB emerges in all its evidence in thediplomatic incident with Emmanuel Macron’s France.

The mine was detonated by the relocation of migrants on board the Ocean Viking ship of the NGO Sos Mediterranee, with over 230 people on board. The route is diverted to France after a conversation between Macron and Meloni on the sidelines of the COP27 work in Sharm el-Sheikh. The Italian government thanks with an official note, but Macron does not appreciate, he is annoyed by an issue which, according to him, should have been handled differently and without political claims considered inadequate. Meloni does not collect, in the press conference he replies in kind to the French President, so much so that, to oil relations with the Elysée, the Quirinale takes the field.

In Bali, for the G20, Macron and Meloni ignore each other – the two seem careful to maintain a ‘safe distance’ during the long walk in the mangrove forest – but the Italian premier manages to collect significant bilateral deals, en plein of the meetings that matter. First of all with Joe Biden, with the promise to fly to Washington soon, but also with Xi Jinping: an hour’s talk between the two, understanding on exchanges – starting with the export of Made in Italy – and here too an invitation, well I accept, for a visit to Beijing as soon as possible.

Upon returning to Rome, there are two challenges awaiting the premier: the vote on the decree to return to sending weapons to Kiev – in full continuity with the Draghi line that Meloni fully embraced even when he sat on the opposition benches – and the maneuver to be launched in a very short time. Here too, on the keeping of accounts, on the debt to be kept at bay, the Prime Minister follows the approach of her predecessor, so much so as to collect the positive opinion of Brussels.

Which slows down, however, on the flagship measures, i.e. those identity and political rules that Meloni inserts in the budget law generating the anger of the opposition: stop the fines for merchants who refuse electronic payments under 60 euros, cap on cash at 5 thousand euros , extension of quota 103 on pensions, flat tax. On the pos, a dossier that is part of the negotiations with Europe on the Pnrr, the government is forced to take a step backwards, while resorting to a plan B to compensate disappointed merchants.

The beginning of the new year opens with a casus belli: the race in fuel prices ridden by Fi, with the premier under attack for old proclamations on the cut of excise duties, and on a promise, contained in the electoral program of Fdi, which points to the ‘scissors’. The result is a transparency decree that ends up sending the gas station attendants into a rage, who, after having attempted the path of dialogue with the government, call for a two-day strike, which then descended to one.

To overheat the climate of a fiery January, even the leap forward of the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio on the reforms to be implemented, with the lunge on interceptions that generates a tsunami of controversy. Meloni locks up the Keeper of the Seals, defending him staunchly, but also tries to demean a climate, extending his hand to his togas, confirming his grip but only on the “distortions” of a system that “we need to get a handle on”, he declares from Algiers, where he is sprint to make new agreements, maintaining firm the course of a zeroing, by the winter of ’24-’25, of gas supplies from Moscow.

The trip to Libya, with the same objective, soon the one to Kiev to shake Zelensky’s hand, confirm Italy’s support without delay. Next week in Stockholm and Berlin, in view of a decisive European Council for the migrant dossier, on which the prime minister cannot afford to misstep. Also because there are many unknowns on the horizon.

To continue to collect the installments of the Pnrr – which Italy cannot do without today – it will be necessary to fulfill a series of deadlines that march in the opposite direction to the one Meloni met in the electoral campaign. It will arrive at its destination there tax reform, in which no other flat taxes or amnesties of any kind will be able to find space. Not to mention the competition reform with the unresolved chapter of the taxi regulations and the now infamous concessions bathingback in activity these days.

It is increasingly complicated for the Prime Minister to remain faithful to that image of underdog which allowed her to reverse the predictions, cross the finish line in defiance of those who gave her the loser at the starting line. After 100 days, it’s clear that this is the biggest challenge ahead of her.