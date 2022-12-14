Volleyball | Finnish volleyball players are returning to the European Golden League

The league, which will be played with 12 teams next year, has been divided into three initial groups of four teams.

Finland the men’s national volleyball team returns to the European Golden League after a break of three summers. The league, which will be played with 12 teams next year, has been divided into three initial groups of four teams. Finland’s opponents are the Czech Republic, Estonia and Slovakia.

Among the teams in the Finnish group, the Czech Republic is ranked 13th in the CEV ranking of the European Volleyball Association, right behind Finland. Slovenia is ranked 22nd and Estonia 24th. In last summer’s Golden League, the Czech Republic was champion, Estonia fifth and Slovakia seventh.

The Golden League included the 11 best teams in the European ranking, which are not part of the Nations League, as well as last year’s winner of the Silver League, Romania.

In the group stage, the teams will meet each other once at home and away from May 27-18. June.

“It is very important that we allow the next generation of this men’s national team to play in the Golden League, where the level is good”, Director of Sports of the Finnish Volleyball Association Tapio Kangasniemi said in the release.