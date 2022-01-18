The data published by ACEA, the association of European car manufacturers, have raised an alarm bell in relation to the continental market. In general, the countries of the Union, plus the three EFTAs (Iceland, Norway, Switzerland) and the United Kingdom, lost 1.5% compared to 2020, an already difficult year. Among the car manufacturers, few have been able to rejoice, because the plus signs have been very few.

The market says the Volkswagen Group and the homonymous brand remain at the top of European registrations also in 2021. Both entities are down: the Group lost 3.7%, the brand 6.2%. In total, 2.94 million cars were sold in Wolfsburg, including Audi, Skoda, Seat and the other controlled brands. In second place in Europe it is raised Stellantis, with 2.37 million cars sold (down compared to 2020, -1.6%); Peugeot is the leader with 724,000 registrations, 500,000 fewer than Volkswagen. In third place there is instead Renault, with a loss of as much as 11%.

Hyundai and Kia, on the other hand, have great reasons to celebrate: the Korean Group totaled + 21.1% on 2020, with overtaking on BMW, a company that is also growing but only slightly. Toyota also did well (+ 9.6%), able to overtake Daimler (-11%). There was also a sharp drop for Ford: -19.2%. Except for Mazda, the other Japanese have paid for the crisis: Nissan lost 14.2%, Mitsubishi 29.1%, Honda 15.3%.

Moving on to brands, here is the ranking relating to registrations in 2021, again based on data from the 30 major European countries. The Fiat brand, the first Italian, is in 13th place: in 2020 it occupied the tenth position. The Turin house was overtaken by Opel, Hyundai and Kia. Passo del shrimp also for Renault, who came off the podium, and for Mercedes, out of the top 5 according to ACEA data. Great leap of Toyota, now bronze medal in Europe.

Brand name Registrations Comparison 2020-2021 (%) Volkswagen 1,274,137 -6.2 Peugeot 724.383 -2.3 Toyota 712.574 +10.2 BMW 682.895 +1.2 Renault 678.736 -17.1 Mercedes 642.948 -12.5 Audi 597.428 -0.5 Skoda 589.170 -8.5 Ford 523.970 -19.2 Hyundai 515.886 +21.6 Kia 502.677 +20.6 Opel 486.503 +0.1 Fiat 475.502 -3.2 Citroen 445.650 -0.7 Dacia 410.788 +1.3 Seat + Cupra 400.155 +6.8 Volvo 289.301 +1.1 Nissan 249.232 -14.2 Mini 175,867 +1.7