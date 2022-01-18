Among the last entries into the house of the Big Brother VIP 6, we also have that of Nathalie Caldonazzo, showgirl and actress, who has already become one of the undisputed protagonists. Especially after the last episode where she let herself go to statements about the relationship with her father and the one with Massimo Troisi.

As stated by the actress herself Massimo Troisi it was his great love, even though it didn’t last long. Their meeting took place in a restaurant, as Nathalie tells us, during which she was not attracted to Troisi. Later the two met and thanks to an invitation for a coffee, Caldonazzo declared that she had the opportunity to re-evaluate the actor and to find in him a fascinating person.

Source: web

In her story Nathalie also added those that are delicate details about Troisi’s disease and heart problem. He confessed to having accompanied him to Houston where he was told by the doctor that he had to operate urgently.

Nathalie reveals an anecdote about Massimo Troisi’s past

An intervention that unfortunately did not go well and that Nathalie had to communicate to Massimo, despite the fact that he was only 25 years old at the time. The actress, letting herself be carried away by memories, admitted that Troisi refused a heart transplant, after returning to Italy with oxygen cylinders, to be able to shoot the film THE POSTMAN, and to be able to do it with his heart. According to Nathalie that for Troisi was a fatal decision, as his heart came to no longer hold up and led to his death shortly after her birthday.

Even today, Caldonazzo declares that she misses Troisi as a person and as a human being and that she is no longer the same person without him.