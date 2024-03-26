Dear friends, chers amis, chiari amici, dear readers of my articles! Now the time has come! The final hour of this column has arrived. Do you still remember my first piece? It was published on March 6, 1999. At that time I wrote that retirement provision was the order of the day. This will help you see how “timeless” some things are. Anyone who has followed the commandment and read the other 1239 articles is very likely to be a small millionaire today. With that, my mission is accomplished. I've told you everything there is to say about managing money so I can send you into financial retirement with confidence. But first, if it suits you, I would like to give you ten more commandments that only exist in this form in me and in this newspaper.

When it comes to money, avoid the banker in front, the salesman in the back, and the manager in all directions. Please understand me correctly. I have nothing against the people who work in this profession. I just can't get used to the systems they're integrated into. There is hardly any financial advice in Germany, but primarily commission-driven sales of all kinds of financial products. This cannot go well, it must end in chaos. Ultimately, you are responsible for this, dear readers. Just like in politics, anyone who is not prepared to pay fair fees for neutral advice will get the fare they have chosen. Education and experience are the only protection against failures in financial transactions!