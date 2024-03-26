Puebla.- The Under-23 National Team categorically beat the Argentina under-23 team this monday in esTadio Cuauhtémoc, headquarters of the FClub Puebla ranchwho participates in the Mexican League.

The squad of Ricardo Cadena learned from defeat Mazatlan to correct errors and demonstrate that the tri could compete against Albiceleste who drives Javier Mascherano.

The fans who attended the Angelopolis to encourage the young people who represent our country in the under-23 categorythey left with a happy face after witnessing a resounding beating in favor of Mexico.

The Mexican U-23 National Team passed over the Selection of Argentina with the goal via penalty Santiago Muñoz (38') and the double by Ramiro Árciga (63', 90+3'). 3-0 official.

In this way the The Mexican Futbol selection The tour of the South American squad closes with a victory that does them good, in the aspect that they will have to work with greater demands thinking about the next process on the way to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

On the other hand, the Albiceleste will continue its preparation towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Gameswhere they will share Group B with Morocco, Ukraine and the country that finishes third in the Asian Cup with age limit.

