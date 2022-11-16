EA and Criterion have released a new Need for Speed ​​Unbound video in which artist, entrepreneur, actor and fashion guru A$AP Rocky gets a first look at his Need for Speed ​​Unbound IRL custom car, the Mercedes 190 E. In Need for Speed ​​Unbound video game, A$AP Rocky drives Lakeshore’s newest car, but players have the option to claim ownership. Once they meet A$AP Rocky in-game during his Takeover Event, a new replayable precision driving mode that brings the community together to conquer parts of the city, they’ll have to beat him in his own game to get his car back to their hideout and back in the street. A$AP Rocky and his creative team at AWGE also collaborated with Criterion on the Need for Speed ​​Unbound soundtrack, featuring world-leading artists from the worlds of hip-hop and electronic music. The game will be available in 4K at 60fps for the first time in the history of the series, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 2, 2022.