Izvestia correspondent Rodion Severyanov showed the situation in the Maryinka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Previously, these positions were occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), including militants of the Right Sector extremist organization banned in Russia.

The stronghold of the Ukrainian military was located on the site of the former Sosiskin Dom store. Now fierce battles are going on in this area. According to the defenders of Donbass, the battles against the Armed Forces of Ukraine are difficult, but the troops of the allied forces are moving forward.

“I pass the Petrovsky district, there is a lot of greenery (green vegetation. – Ed.). We must carefully look under our feet, ”said the journalist.

Judging by the footage, there are practically no whole houses in the area. Roofs were shattered, windows were shattered. On one of the roads lies an overturned military vehicle, on which the wounded were mainly taken out.

“It was on this “loaf” (car. – Ed.) that the wounded were transported. Well, after this incident, we got another one. But this one was riddled just to nowhere, ”said one of the military.

As the military commander said, the weather favored that day.

“Low cloudy, raining. This means that the chances that Ukrainian neo-Nazis will lift a “bird” (drone. – Ed.) into the air are extremely small. Therefore, we have the opportunity to pass, not to be copied (discovered. – Ed.). And let’s hope that there will be no shelling, ”explained Rodion Severyanov.

However, later still had to leave the area.

“Now we have to go very, very quickly. The clouds cleared, the sun came out. A message came on the radio that the Ukrainian militants raised a “bird” into the sky, so most likely there will be shelling, ”the journalist said.

On the eve, together with the scouts, Izvestia’s military commander Denis Kulaga entered Marinka. According to him, scouts are working both on the ground and from the air with the help of drones, but the Ukrainian side will use all its military potential to hold this line of defense.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR). It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

