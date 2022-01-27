Florence doesn’t fit. The protest of the Viola fans continues for the sale of Vlahovic to Juventus and this time the number one of the club Rocco Commisso ends up in the crosshairs. A banner depicting Commisso in the likeness of the Joker appeared this morning on a side of the Ponte Vecchio.

In a short time he was removed by the municipal police who are already investigating to trace the perpetrators of the gesture. “We condemn the offensive image addressed to the Fiorentina boss just as we condemn and reject the offenses and threats against Vlahovic. Sporting events can lead to discussion but everything must remain within the sphere of civilization ”, said Benedetta Albanese, councilor for security of the municipality of Florence.