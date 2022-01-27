By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street swung wildly on Thursday and the S&P 500 index once again avoided correction territory at the end of a session marked by rally, sell-off and recovery as investors grappled with positive economic news, corporate gains and mixed, geopolitical tensions and the prospect of a more aggressive US central bank against inflation.

All three major US stock indices have been rocked by uncertainty in recent days, marked by wide swings and heightened volatility.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 0.55% to 4,326.12 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index traded down 1.42% to 13,349.76 points. The Dow Jones fell 0.04% to 34,154.78 points.

