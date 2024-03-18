Countries such as Iran, China, Venezuela and North Korea have congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his victory in this weekend's elections, where he garnered 87.32 percent of the votes. On the other hand, Western countries and especially the European Union have described the electoral event as illegal and undemocratic.

Putin's support comes from those countries that either supply him with weapons in his war with Ukraine or do not condemn the invasionsome of them Latin American, including Venezuela, Bolivia and Cuba.

Among those who support him, China stands out

China: In his congratulatory message, Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches “great importance” to the development of relations with Moscow. “In recent years, the Russian people have united, overcome challenges and made progress towards their national development and revitalization.”

Iran: The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, congratulated Putin on his “resounding victory”, expressed “his satisfaction” with the growing expansion of relations between the two countries and advocated for further development of these ties.

North Korea: The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, sent a laconic message of congratulations to Putin through the North Korean state agency KCNA: “on Monday he congratulated Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin on his re-election to the presidency of the Russian Federation.”

Several former Soviet republics also congratulated Putin. The President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, quoted by the Belarusian state agency BELTA, said that “it is an impressive result.” The president of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Yomart Tokayev, highlighted the “support of the Russian people for Putin's strategic direction.” The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rakhmon, wished him “great success” for the “well-being of the brotherly Russian people.”

Journalists stand in front of the screen with the preliminary results of the presidential elections during a briefing at the Central Election Commission in Moscow Photo:EFE Share

The Latin Americans

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated Putin “for the overwhelming victory” and “extended his recognition to the glorious Russian people for their deep commitment to democracy.” “The Russian people and Government, with audacity and wisdom, have been able to overcome the multidimensional attacks that Russia has suffered in recent times and will continue to do so with the determination and impetus that has characterized them throughout their memorable history” , says the writing.

Russian people and Government, with audacity and wisdom, have been able to overcome the multidimensional attacks that Russia has suffered in recent times

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said that Putin's victory “constitutes a reliable example of the Russian people's recognition of his management” and hoped that links between Cuba and Russia will continue to be “strengthened, in sectors identified for the well-being of our people.” Russia has sent its first shipment of crude oil to Cuba in a year to alleviate the energy crisis.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, He said the re-election “reaffirms the unity of the courageous Russian people around their sovereignty and constant development.”

From the Plurinational State of #Bolivia We send our most sincere congratulations to brother Vladimir Putin, who was re-elected as President of #Russia 🇷🇺 with a resounding victory that reaffirms the unity of the brave Russian people around their sovereignty and constant… pic.twitter.com/zNwHO3fPeI — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) March 17, 2024

The West calls the elections undemocratic

From the EU, the high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, stated that The EU “does not and will never recognize either the holding of the so-called 'elections' in the territories of Ukraine or their results. They are void and cannot produce any legal effect.”

But he also said that “Russian authorities have continued to increase systematic internal repression by taking action against opposition politicians.”civil society organizations, independent media and other critical voices through the use of repressive legislation and politically motivated prison sentences.”

The presidential elections in Russia took place in a highly restricted environment, with voters deprived of a real choice and systematic internal repression. We condemn the illegal holding of so-called “elections” in the occupied Ukrainian territories.https://t.co/0LlObalL4F — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 18, 2024

An electoral process took place in Russia that was very far from what we consider in the European Union and in Spain to be democratic elections with the necessary guarantees.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, stated that “an electoral process took place in Russia that was very far away, to put it diplomatically, from what we consider in the European Union and in Spain to be democratic elections with the necessary guarantees” and that they do not grant “no legitimacy nor any rights can be derived” from the votes organized by Russia “in militarily occupied Ukrainian territories.”

In Poland, a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that “they cannot be considered legal, free or fair”among other things because “it was held in the occupied Ukrainian territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as in the territories of the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.”

France says that “once again” in Russia “the conditions for a free, pluralistic and democratic election have not been met” because “international standards have not been respected in terms of equal access of candidates to the media during the campaign.”

The Italian Antonio Tajani recalled that “they were neither free nor fair and also involved illegally occupied Ukrainian territories.”

The selections in #Russia non sono state né libere né regolari ed hanno riguardato anche territori ucraini occupied illegalmente. We continue to work for a right peace for Russia to end the war of aggression in Ukraine in the respect of international diritto. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) March 17, 2024

The British minister, David Cameron, points out that “they strikingly underline the depth of repression under President (Vladímir) Putin's regime, which seeks to silence any opposition to his illegal war”. “Putin eliminates his political opponents, controls the media and then crowns himself the winner. This is not democracy.”

EFE