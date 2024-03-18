













The team responsible for the anime My Hero Academia published a new trailer for the seventh season of the anime, which focuses on two characters in particular, Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga.

The first is a heroine and at the same time Izuku Midoriya's companion at the UA Academy. The second is a villain and ally of Tomura Shigaraki. Between Ochaco and Toga there has always been a curious relationship and even rivalry.

Both Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga feel romantic attraction towards Midoriya in My Hero Academia. But they are also adversaries for obvious reasons.

The video that you can see in this note shows some of the times in which both have measured their strength.

At first Toga had the upper hand, because she was more trained in combat. However, Ochaco also decided to polish his skills in that regard and has improved a lot.

Source: Bones.

Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga also know how to use their respective Quirks to fight. That's not something that appears in the new video for the seventh season of My Hero Academia.

The preview is mostly focused on hand-to-hand combat. Toga also stands out for resorting to sharp weapons or even syringes, with which he seeks to obtain the blood of his enemies. By doing so you can acquire and use your gifts.

At least for a time. In contrast, Ochaco makes use of his abilities to manipulate gravity, something he has also become much better at.

Fountain: Bones.

Both she and Himiko Toga will return in the seventh season of My Hero Academia. That will be on May 4, 2024, and before its premiere there will be a series of compilation episodes. It will be broadcast from April 6 to 27, which will help 'refresh' fans' memories.

