It was the 77th minute of the duel against Valencia when Óscar Fernández made an unusual change. relieved the goalkeeper, Lola Gallardo, who did not suffer any discomfort, to give entrance to Paula Vizoso. It was a prize for Atlético’s third goalkeeper. A day he will never forget because the coach It gave him the opportunity to debut in Primera Iberdrola and with the red and white shirt in an official match. A dream fulfilled.

Vizoso joined the Atlético Academy when he was only 10 years old, in 2010. At 20 years old, he is already part of the first team. Coming from the FSF Móstoles, he has trained in the mattress club. He has gone through the lower categories of the club, until in preseason he fulfilled his dream of debuting with the first team against AC Milan, in the first pre-season friendly. The tough competition with two internationals like Lola Gallardo and Lindalh means that the young goalkeeper has few opportunities to play. However, Fernández wanted to give him this award for his work throughout the season.

“It feels completely indescribable pride. It’s something very special for someone who has spent so many years defending this shield and pursuing this dream”, he said after the game to the club’s media. At the moment, Vizoso will be at rojiblanco until 2024 after his renewal just a few months ago. Paula is the future under the sticks of Atlético and against Valencia he was able to fulfill his great dream: to debut in the First Division as a rojiblanco…