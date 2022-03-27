The Mexican National Team lives a paradox. It has probably its best attack in history, but its offensive production is very low. Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Hirving Lozano and Raúl Jiménez are three elements who have been shining for several years in European football at the highest level. However, his trident in El Tri has not lived up to expectations. In the last six games in the Concacaf qualifying round, to put a parameter, the Mexican team has only scored four goals.
In this journey, of the members of the Mexican trident, only Raúl Jiménez has been able to score a goal: it was a penalty against the Panama team on February 2. What accounts for the poor productivity of the Mexican attack? The poor performance of the forwards of the Mexican National Team is directly related to the poor performance of El Tri at a general level. Bad tactical work impacts all lines.
For example, ‘Chucky’ Lozano and ‘Tecatito’ Corona have had to sacrifice up front to collaborate in the recovery in midfield, the Achilles’ heel of the Mexican National Team. The Napoli player has been very intense during the tie, but he has hardly had balls with an advantage. The Pachuca youth squad has had to sacrifice, push, bite, but in the last line, where he has to weigh, he has offered relatively little.
The case of Corona has been somewhat different. The Mexican winger offered a disappointing version of the tie, partly due to El Tri’s poor work in general terms, but also because he lost regularity in his last semester with Porto. ‘Tecatito’ was completely unhappy with the Dragons and lost rhythm and level during this journey. Currently, with Sevilla, he has approached his best form and should offer more in the selection.
Finally it’s time to talk about Raúl Jiménez. The Mexican striker has had to go through a long road to recovery after his injury in the Premier League. ‘The Mexican Wolf’ has had an irregular performance with Wolverhampton and has not been able to weigh as he did with El Tri before his unfortunate absence. Jiménez, like his two teammates from the trident, has also been affected by the poor performance in midfield and the little tactical work of Gerardo Martino.
To have contact with the ball, Raúl Jiménez has to bounce a lot outside the box and usually has no support in the box, which makes his attacks predictable.
Without a doubt, the attack made up of these three elements should be much more effective and dangerous.
