Viva Rai 2: how many episodes, duration and when Fiorello’s show ends

How many episodes are planned for Viva Rai 2? In all, 115 45-minute shows will be broadcast. All on Rai 2 from Monday to Friday at 7.15. “I’ve always had performance anxiety – Fiorello’s words -, sometimes it’s pure terror. I think starting the day in a good mood is doing a public service, this is part of Rai’s duties”.

Duration

But how long does each episode of Viva Rai 2 last? The airing is scheduled from 7.15 to 8. From 8 to 8.30, after the appointment with “Viva Rai2!” with Fiorello, “…E VIVA IL VIDEOBOX”, a program in search of “talents”, will be broadcast. A review of performances with singers, jokesters, magicians and performers of all kinds to enhance talent. A carousel of voices with a thousand shades. A spin-off of “Viva Rai2!” with surprise raids by well-known personalities.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Viva Rai 2, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The show will be broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7.15 on Rai 2 and in simulcast on RadioTuttaItaliana and in live streaming on the free platform RaiPlay. But that’s not all: it will also be possible to see everything on Rai 1 in reruns in the late evening and on weekends, at 10, on Rai Radio 2. Extracts from the show will also be published daily on the social networks Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok.