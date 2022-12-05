Guest pen | In national defense, reservists’ responsibilities are increased

The goal is to form forces from active reservists that can be quickly deployed to meet the needs of the Defense Forces.

Ukrainian the defensive battle against the Russian attack has shown that today’s battlefield requires skilled reservists with a desire to defend the country. You must also be able to change and supplement troops.

Finland’s military defense is based on wartime forces formed from reservists. Professional soldiers are only a few percent of the wartime strength. The reservist’s basic training is acquired during conscript service. Skills and competence are maintained and developed in exercises of the Reserve of the Defense Forces and in voluntary national defense training.

Reserve training has been increased this year and will continue to be expanded in the coming years. In the future, more than 50,000 reservists will train in the refresher exercises and voluntary exercises of the Defense Forces, as well as in the military readiness training organized by the National Defense Training Association (MPK). Expansion of the provincial forces is also on the planning table. The goal is to form quickly deployable forces from active reservists to meet the needs of the Defense Forces, which will be trained in the Defense Forces’ exercises.

For the active reservists are now offered more and more demanding tasks and responsibilities. The Defense Forces needs more reservist trainers who have been trained in cooperation with MPK in recent years. In refresher exercises, the reservists will have greater responsibility than before, and the reservists are mainly trained by the reservists.

Reserviläinen training paths are built together with MPK and national defense organizations. The activities of the organizations focus on maintaining and developing reservists’ ability to function, for example in the form of shooting and marching training. MPK’s training calendar enables a reservist to practice skills related to their wartime mission, but also step-by-step advancement in the reservist’s career and even study a completely new mission. Reservists who have progressed through the training path are placed in wartime tasks corresponding to the training and they get to hone their skills in Defense Forces exercises.

At the same time digital transaction services operating on mobile devices are developed for the needs of reservists, which increases interaction and communication between reservists and the Defense Forces. Regulations and notices related to refresher exercises will be piloted next year. The new services also enable reservists’ civilian skills and hobbies to be taken into account more widely than at present.

Along with the digital services, the Reservist Day concept is being developed, where a reservist is periodically invited to be “updated” at an event organized by the Defense Forces.

“ Reservists have also been seen at NATO headquarters.

In its report a year ago, the Parliamentary Conscription Committee recommended that the use of reservists in situations of disruption to normal conditions and in official cooperation tasks be developed and made more flexible. The Defense Forces is currently examining how reservists can be assigned to refresher exercises more flexibly than at present. In addition, the goal is to expand the possibilities of use of reservists in official support duties.

Finland future full NATO membership will have an impact on reservists’ duties. In the coming years, the Defense Forces will assign personnel to NATO’s command structures. It opens up demanding tasks for reservists at home and can mean, for example, temporary employment with the Defense Forces.

Due to the growing need for expertise, the study units of the National Defense University and defense branch schools are opened to reservists where applicable. NATO membership also expands the reservists’ international training opportunities. In the coming years, the first Finnish reservists to be seen at NATO headquarters.

The Finnish reservist is an irreplaceable asset of our national defense, which is now time to be put to full use.

Jukka Nurmi

The author is a colonel and inspector of voluntary national defense at the General Staff of the Defense Forces.

