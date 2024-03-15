Vision EQXX, conquered the Arabian Desert | FormulaPassion.it

Even the Arabian desert did not cause any problems. On its third long-distance road trip, the Vision EQXX technology program proved over 1,000 kilometers that it was up to the task. On a challenging route that included busy city streets and open desert, the pioneering test vehicle recorded an electric energy consumption of 7.4 kWh/100 km (8.4 mi/kWh). Translated that means around 0.9 l/100 km or 282 MPGe for a petrol vehicle. At ambient temperatures of up to 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit), the car beat its previous record by a considerable margin.

“With an exceptional consumption of just 7.4 kWh/100 km, the Vision EQXX continues to provide valuable data for the continued development of advanced electric efficiency technologies,” rsays Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer. “As expected, all systems performed flawlessly in desert conditions, handling challenges such as road surface finish, temperature and dust with ease. Further proof that electric traction is ready for global markets.”

The third trip tests efficiency in the Middle East

The starting point for the efficiency test in the Arabian Peninsula was the Mercedes-Benz Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while the final destination was the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A route of 1,010 km (627.6 miles) which was completed in a total driving time of 14 hours and 42 minutes. Departing Riyadh at 4.15am with a full battery, the Vision EQXX still had 309 kilometers of range left when it arrived in Dubai at 7.57pm. The route included urban and extra-urban sections in Riyadh and Dubai, with heavy traffic and long stretches of highway in the middle of the desert.

Thermal management and the solar roof

The Vision EQXX had already twice demonstrated its ability to travel over 1,000 kilometers on a single charge (Sindelfingen – Cassis and Untertürkheim – Silverstone). The purpose of this third road trip was to maximize efficiency in all areas and to examine the system's performance in extreme desert conditions. Particularly interesting in the dry desert heat, with temperatures of up to 34 degrees, was the car's advanced thermal management. The intelligent on-demand system kept the electric drivetrain and cabin cool. The climate control system operated throughout the trip with minimal negative impact on energy efficiency, thanks in part to the multi-source heat pump. A further developed version of this heat pump is integrated into the CLA Class Concept presented at IAA Mobility 2023. This close-to-production concept car anticipates the model family based on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) and benefits from an extensive transfer of technology from Vision EQXX.

The relentless desert sun also gave engineers the opportunity to closely examine the performance of the VISION EQXX's solar roof. The 117 solar cells are used to power many of the auxiliary devices, reducing the energy consumption of the high-voltage system and further improving overall efficiency. During the journey to Dubai, the system collected 1.8 kWh of solar energy, adding approximately 24 km to the overall range. Research into the benefits of mass producing this technology continues. The data collected on the influence of wind and sun on efficiency was also important for the comparative analysis with previous test drives. In addition to the sun's temperature, the measurements also include the angle and direction of sunlight.

Teamwork between driver and intelligent assistant

One of the most important factors for the efficiency of any vehicle is and remains the person behind the wheel. The driving team that participated in the efficiency journey consists of highly experienced technicians with specific test tasks. To maximize energy efficiency, they took advantage of the car's intelligent efficiency assistant. The system on which it is based collects a wide range of available information and suggests the most efficient driving style in real time. These include data such as the direction and intensity of the sun and wind. For example, when there was a headwind along the coast in the United Arab Emirates, the system helped drivers adjust their speed accordingly. To achieve maximum solar output when parked, the team parked the VISION EQXX by aligning it with the sun thanks to the solar information display.