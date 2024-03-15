Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Friday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for March 15.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

This weekend, your social life will be very active, so take advantage to connect with friends and loved ones. However, I recommend enjoying everything in moderation, whether it be food, intimacy or parties, to avoid excesses and possible regrets. Always maintain balance and good judgment to ensure a rewarding and hassle-free experience.

Taurus

In the field of love, It is important to be patient and not rush into relationships. This is a time to reflect and avoid making impulsive decisions. You might feel a special attraction to people who are spiritual or have interests similar to yours. Additionally, it is a good time to review any negative attitudes that may be affecting your emotional well-being. Dedicate some of your time to family entertainment in the afternoon to strengthen those emotional bonds.

Gemini

During this time, You will find solutions to problems you have been facing, especially with the help of a key person in your life. The path will be clear for a while, allowing you to move forward without major obstacles. In addition, he will enjoy the company and support of friends and acquaintances who will be willing to help him in his projects. Don't neglect opportunities to socialize with professionals, as this can open important doors to your future success.

Cancer

A period of family prosperity with a possible increase in your income. It's time to use your ability to grow money and make financial decisions that lead to new experiences and opportunities. Also be aware of the influence of parental or power figures in your life, as they could provide guidance and support in your decisions.

Leo

Be prepared to make financial changes and adjustments that allow you achieve greater balance in your finances. Social contacts will play an important role in this process, opening doors and providing you with opportunities for economic growth. Maintain a positive and proactive attitude to obtain benefits in your work life and solve any problems that may arise in the workplace.

Virgo

After a period of patience and waiting, Solutions and answers finally arrive to the problems and questions you have had. In addition, you will be receiving attractive offers and proposals at work, which will provide you with new development opportunities. This is the perfect time to ask for what you want without fear and move towards your goals with determination and self-confidence.

Pound

It's time to appreciate your achievements and enjoy family time. You will experience a feeling of control and harmony in your life, allowing you to handle situations in a more balanced way. However, make sure you don't neglect your work-life balance to avoid potential issues in the future.

Scorpion

A period of prosperity and wisdom is coming, where you can enjoy personal and professional achievements. Work as a team under your own initiative and make sure you pay any outstanding debts for greater financial peace of mind. Maintain a positive and determined attitude in your actions to achieve the desired success.

Sagittarius

This is a time to focus on your family and home., as you will experience an expansion in your family circle. Be prepared for possible last-minute changes to your plans, and remain flexible and adaptable. Take advantage of this time to strengthen family ties and enjoy meaningful moments at home.

Capricorn

Make important decisions that may not be approved by everyone, but that will lead you towards your long-term goals. You will have clarity about what is best for you and will demonstrate aggressiveness and determination in your actions to achieve your goals. Additionally, you could have a pleasant encounter with someone special who will give you new opportunities in your life.

Aquarium

You will experience an improvement in your health thanks to the emotional harmony that has been achieved. You will be lucky in games of chance, but remember not to overdo it and maintain a balance in everything. Maintain contact with family and enjoy travel, studies and new experiences that enrich your personal and emotional life.

Pisces

A period of pleasant surprises is coming, since you will receive money from unexpected sources. However, be prepared to face many events that will require patience and flexibility on your part. Follow medical recommendations for a notable improvement in your health and enjoy this stage full of changes and opportunities.