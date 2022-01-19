Omicron-strain in Russia has the same properties as in Europe and South America. Thus, about the nature of the course of the infection in an interview with the 360 ​​TV channel spoke out Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor and Virologist Petr Chumakov.

In his opinion, it cannot be argued that the population of Russia, which has different nationalities, is different from other states. Chumakov explained that any virus evolves, getting into a closed system, both in a certain direction and by chance.

In Russia, omicron may not significantly affect the course of the disease and the rate of spread. In general, the mutation of the coronavirus leads to a change in its properties, the expert added.

“People who have already been vaccinated and recovered will become infected again, this should be kept in mind,” Chumakov said.

The day before, Tatyana Ruzhentsova, deputy director of the Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor Research Institute, predicted the behavior of the omicron strain of coronavirus in Russia. According to her, Russians can carry this variant of the infection differently than residents of other countries.

According to her, the nature of the course of the disease can be influenced by a very large number of factors, including genetic characteristics and nutrition.