Golf | English golfer Casey, who was concerned about human rights three years ago, now defended the hundreds of millions in Saudi Arabia’s tour of Asia: “Investment is an investment”

English golfer Paul Casey’s coat turned in a few years, and now in Saudi Arabia, known for human rights abuses, or Saudi Arabia’s investment in golf is not a problem for him.

World an Englishman among the top golfers Paul Casey on Wednesday defended Saudi Arabia’s $ 200 million (€ 176 million) contribution to reviving the Asia tour. Saudi Arabia’s deal with the Asia tour has been criticized by the country due to human rights violations.

Speaking at a press conference at the Singapore Open, Casey welcomed Liv Golf Investments ’investment in the Asia tour. The main owner of Liv Golf Investments is the Saudi Arabian Pif Foundation, which recently bought Newcastle United from the English Premier League.

“An investment is an investment. Every tour needs investment, it’s clear and simple, ”said Casey, 27th on the world list.

“The revenue for the PGA tour is amazing and I’m part of the PGA tour. I’m proud of that, but I’m also excited about investing in other tours around the world. It is a good thing.”

According to Casey, his colleagues are also excited about the upcoming tour.

“It’s a big deal. They have more events and more prize money. There is nothing wrong with that, ”he said.

Three years ago Casey saidthat he refused to play in the Saudi competition “because of human rights violations”. Casey was ranked 23rd on the world list at the time, so his refusal has particular weight.

“I want to go to Saudi Arabia, that was the main question. There are a lot of places in the world where I’ve played that could be questioned because of human rights violations, but I thought I’d skip that, ”Casey said in January 2019.

Now Casey is committed to playing in the Saudi International tournament, which starts in a couple of weeks.

Invited tournament called Saudi International will be played near Jeddah from 3 to 6. February. Johnson won the same competition in 2019 and 2021. The prize pool is $ 5 million, or about $ 4.5 million.

Last published in according to the report the oil-rich Saudi Arabia had by then spent at least $ 1.5 billion (€ 1.3 billion) on organizing international sporting events to polish its reputation.

Since then, the amount has only grown with investments in top football and golf, among other things.

According to human rights organization Grant Liberty, it is a matter of white washing through sport. According to the organization, the oil state is working to blur the country’s poor human rights record and to promote itself as a leading venue for tourism and events.

According to a U.S. intelligence report released last year, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman approved a plan to abduct or assassinate a Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi, who criticized the leadership of his home country, was assassinated and dismembered at the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Istanbul in 2018.

HS in 2019 asked top Finnish golfers, what they thought about gambling in countries known for human rights violations. Then Tapio Pulkkanen did not want to say what he thought about competing in the UAE, where there are reportedly many human rights violations.

Mikko Korhonen admitted that he has a dire lack of knowledge of the human rights situation in the region.

“But yes, it understands that things are happening behind the scenes. It may be better not to know some things. ”

Kalle Samoa said he could not choose his competitions according to the news.