Thanks to social networks, stories have been released that make many’s hair stand on end, with nostalgic themes, but also some that have ruined everyone because they are unimaginable, like a young man who at telling the little-known story of Cheetosto the point of destroying everyone on TikTok.

When the tiktoker revealed the unknown history of Cheetos, the video immediately went viral, since it is dedicated to telling stories of characters and brands that everyone sees every day in a common way, but few know where they come from.

For this reason, he added in the description of the publication: “Keep this video that the data of the origin of the cheetosis your ticket to success in any social event”.

Through the social network launched in September 2016, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, the user ‘@ayaxbader’, who has thousands of followers, by sharing unthinkable details, this timeparalyzed users for telling the story the favorite snack of many.

What is the history of Cheetos?

The Latino, who makes humorous and informative clips, began to narrate the story “Los Chizitos was originally a residue of the cattle-feeding process. The story goes like this: in the 1930s, agronomist Clair Matthews founded the Flakall Corporation in Wisconsin, a company dedicated to livestock feeding, whose main tool was a corn grinding machine with the aim of facilitating the ingestion of animals”.

During the viral video, he presented illustrative images, while narrating the story, for which it immediately went viral, since he even recounted how the snack was created: “The problem is that, when the machine was running for a long time, it was prone to overheat and get stuck.When this happened, the operators introduced moistened corn grains, to lubricate it internally, and since the machine was at high temperatures, this corn cooked and came out the other side like strips and puffed corn balls“.

After giving these details, he explained how it was the first time they tried the favorite product of many: “Edward Wilson, one of the machine operators, saw this and for some reason thought, ‘I’m going to try them’, he took it with him home, fried it and seasoned it with cheddar cheese and invented the Korn Kurls. And so successful were these snacks that the Flakall Corporation changed its name to Adams Corporation and dedicated itself full time to chizitos.”

When listening to the story told by the native of Argentina, some Internet users confessed: “The other night my girl told me that story, she ruined the moment, but what a good story”, “I told it and everyone knew it”, “what a good edition” .