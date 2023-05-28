FT: Saudi Arabia agrees to join BRICS New Development Bank

Riyadh is negotiating and plans to join the BRICS New Development Bank. About it writes Financial Times (FT), citing a statement from the organization.

Representatives of the financial institution told the publication that the country is preparing to join the BRICS bank as a new member. “In the Middle East, we attach great importance to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and are currently engaged in a qualified dialogue with it,” they stressed.

The publication’s experts believe that the entry of Saudi Arabia into the organization will strengthen ties between members of the bank.

Earlier in Brazil, it was proposed to create a single BRICS currency for the subsequent abandonment of the dollar. It became known that Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Algeria, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates wish to join the BRICS.