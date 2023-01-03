On 18 January they will play in the same venue where the Spanish Super Cup will be awarded three days earlier. Kick-off at 20 Italian

With just over two weeks to go before the Supercoppa Italiana final between Milan and Inter on Wednesday the 18th, everything is almost ready for the match that will award the first trophy of the season. The men of the Serie A League will leave as early as next week to begin preparations in Riyadh. It being understood that in recent weeks there have already been other “missions” including those of the clubs, who have chosen hotels and training fields, and of the agronomist Giovanni Castelli, who verified the conditions of the turf of the King Fahd International Stadium. It is the largest stadium in Riyadh, not the one where the final of 22 December 2019 between Juventus and Lazio (1-3) was played, the last Italian Super Cup assigned abroad. A curiosity: in the same stadium, from Wednesday 11 to Sunday 15, there will also be the awarding of the Spanish Super Cup with the formula of the semi-finals (on the 11th and 12th) and final (on the 15th) which will see Real Madrid vs. Betis-Barcelona. The future expansion to four of the Super Cup is also being studied by Serie A, but for the moment there is still no agreement within the assembly. See also CIGT | La Mazza completes the trio of Team Italy in Pergusa

TOTTI, VIERI AND THE VIPS — In the stands, in addition to the leaders of via Rosellini (the president Casini and the CEO De Siervo) and the managers of Inter and Milan, there will be several former greats of the past: the ambassadors of the Lega Vieri, Ferrara, Materazzi and Totti, the ” Rossoneri legends Franco Baresi and Massaro, the Nerazzurri Zenga and Galante plus others who know the Milan derby well (Cordoba, Albertini and Di Biagio). They will be the protagonists of various activities, including of a sporting nature, in the two days preceding the kick-off.

GOVERNMENT AND CAMERAS — The match will be “presented” by BE.IT, the brand that the government has been using since 2021 to promote Made in Italy around the world. Our championship, which in Italy has Tim as its title sponsor, has BE.IT abroad. Just as happens with the Giro d’Italia, whose iconic and historic Ciclamino jersey from the last edition has the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as its exceptional partner and, through ICE-agency, the BE.IT brand. The television production will be managed by the Lega Serie A and a number of cameras (20) will be used in line with the big matches of the championship. Among these a drone for spectacular shots from above. The kick-off will be at 10 pm local time, 8 pm in Italy. An important result given that initially the time was supposed to be the same as Juve-Lazio three years ago, i.e. 5.45 pm Italian time. Satisfied Canale 5 which will broadcast the match exclusively: commentary entrusted to Riccardo Trevisani, with technical commentary by Massimo Paganin. The pre-match (from 7 pm on Mediaset Infinity) and the post-match will be conducted by Monica Bertini; in the studio Christian Panucci, Massimo Mauro, Mino Taveri and Graziano Cesari. See also Milan, Devi Vasquez arrives in goal. But (for now) he won't be deputy Maignan

THE BEST CHOICE ON TV — The title sponsor for Italy of the Super Cup will be EA Sports which will give its name to the trophy reserved for the best player on the pitch, ie the EA Sports Supercup Motm (Man of the Match). The choice will be made, for the first time, by viewers: from the 1980s onwards, with their mobile phones, they will be able to frame a QR code that will appear in the lower part of the screen and be redirected to a web page linked to the company’s website American. There they will express their preference. Special initiatives are also planned by Socios.com. The evening before the final, a gala dinner is scheduled, while on the day of the match, an institutional lunch is scheduled at the Italian embassy. The delivery of the trophy on the pitch will be made by the Saudi minister of sport as well as by president Casini. See also Maradona shirts up for auction for Ukraine

TWO CHARTERS — Inter will play with the first shirt, the Nerazzurri one, Milan will wear… the Rossoneri. The ball will be… in the winter version or yellow. It will debut tomorrow in Serie A. The two teams will reach Saudi Arabia with charter flights immediately after their respective league matches: Pioli’s men will leave from Brindisi, after the away match against Lecce, Inzaghi’s from Malpensa, after the challenge against Hellas.

